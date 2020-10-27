Two ways of thinking guide us through daily routines (Daniel Kalneman’s “Thinking, Fast and Slow”). The fast, emotional, and unconscious way prevails when driving without mishap. Yet, we don’t recall trip details. The slow, logical, and conscious way engages to balance our checkbook.
Habits regulate 40% of behavior using a context cue, behavioral repetition, and reinforcing reward. They dispense snap decisions without reasoning. Unconscious thought yields overconfident and oversimplified solutions to difficult problems. Recognizing cues help us to avoid “habit loop” pitfalls (Charles Duhigg’s “The Power of Habit”). Everyone benefits by examining emotional and logical motivations before voting.
Racing to fill the Supreme Court vacancy embraces an emotional response. Mitch McConnell masterfully exploits his electorate’s emotions by rushing to install a new justice. His present and past actions as Senate majority leader confirms Robert Ingersoll’s viewpoint, “Nothing discloses real character like the use of power. It is easy for the weak to be gentle. Most people can bear adversity. But if you wish to know what a man really is, give him power.”
Roger Combs
Ona