Russia, the Russian Federation, is by far the largest country in land size, stretching from the Baltic to the Pacific, covering 11 time zones. Today, with its former Soviet republics now independent, a population of only about half of the USA, its GDP is ranked 11th in the world after Brazil, Russia is an impoverished nation dependent on the export of fossil fuels, its government upheld by political corruption and international blackmail. Its military might is much exaggerated but for its massive nuclear arsenal.
Russia is run by a former KGB agent turned dictator whose only support comes from oligarchs and his appeals to crass nationalism. Those opposed disappear or are thrown in prison. Russia is a country that has historically favored authoritarian rule with very short episodes of true democracy.
President Biden will meet with President Putin at a summit in Geneva on June 16. I trust that our president will not act like Trump at the Helsinki meeting in 2018. (What did Putin have over Trump, one can ask ?). To be addressed: arms reduction; human rights; internet security; concerns of our NATO allies, including the Ukraine; health and climate issues; and other matters of word import. The fact is that Russia is becoming increasingly irrelevant on the global stage, a minor and unstable actor. China is our new international challenge.
Nicholas Freidin
Huntington