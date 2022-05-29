Welcome to a tumultuous world of conflicting beliefs and ideas about individual rights. Competing interests produce perpetual “us versus them” culture wars. Social media profits from propagating this divisiveness. Politicians embrace discord with “divide and conquer” tactics and hot-button issues to achieve political victory. Avoiding debate of voter rights elevates self-serving political agendas above our republic’s needs.
We the people need what best serves majority, not special interests. Learn from Socrates’ “how to choose the mean and avoid the extremes on either side, as far as possible.” Return to sanity by adopting Oscar Wilde’s advice, “Everything in moderation, including moderation.” A working democratic republic employs moderates supporting voter rights. Moderation, negotiation and compromise keep the wheels of our democratic republic turning.
Lack of moderate U.S. senators prioritizes filibuster over voting rights. The Senate’s obsession with filibuster sidelines voter rights. Their negligence passes election responsibilities to individual states without appropriate accountability or adequate safeguards.
Lobby to repeal recent state-sponsored voter inequities. Carlton Laird’s “Re-Elect No One” exposes money’s problematic role in our political processes. He notes Mayer Amschel Rothschild’s viewpoint from 1790 which still governs, “Let me control a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws.” Ban dark money from elections. Stop cult politics that jeopardizes voter rights.
