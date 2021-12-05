For many months, I have chosen to avoid reading Voice of the People because I see the same names and same tone, which is often excessive complaining. In our current world, we need more uplifting opinions and not the same daily complaints.
I urge people to be part of this change. Let’s read about positive things going on in our community and country. There are so many people doing great things right now, and that should be our focus, not on what’s wrong with our city, country, and world. Life is short. Let’s not focus on the negative, because there’s no shortage of that.
To start this change, I want to focus on a few (and there are many more) great things happening here in Huntington. We are blessed to live in a community with rich history and many people who are connected in various ways who make Huntington a better place. I am thankful for those who work tirelessly to continue to improve Huntington, and I know it’s not an easy task. The banners with veterans displayed downtown were a welcome surprise to many. The seasonal décor in our city is beautiful, and we have some wonderful small businesses with kind staff and owners.
There is so much more I could elaborate about, but I will leave that up to others to mention in hope that we can change the tone of our Opinion section of The Herald-Dispatch. Freedom of speech is a good thing, but too much complaining benefits no one.
