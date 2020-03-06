While many will support and vote for someone like Bernie Sanders, he is pulling one of the greatest con jobs of all time over on the American people.
He is a socialist — a communist — pretending to be a Democrat. I don’t know why anyone would vote for him. If he is elected, everything will change for the worse. He will change the government, and his team will take over everything from health care to business and industry. Jobs will be lost. Taxes will skyrocket.
He hates America — no brag, just facts. It will be all privatized and nationalized, centralized controls on every aspect of life. If people are voting for him, they are just plain stupid or just ignorant of the facts.
Socialists don’t like to spend their money. They want to spend everyone else’s money.
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio