Forty-two years. That’s the length of time my wife and I have called Huntington our home. Other than the first couple of years as young renters, we have owned our homes and have dutifully been faithful to our utility providers by ensuring timely payment of our monthly obligations. That is, until very recently.
In early October, I mailed my monthly check to the Huntington Sanitary Board for services rendered. A mere five days later, my wife and I received what turned out to be a most hostile and threatening response from the Sanitary Board, complete with a blood-red headline, informing us that our payment was late and as a result our water service was scheduled for termination in two weeks!
My first response was to check my online banking account to confirm the check had been received. It had. Secondly, on what day was it deposited to a bank? One day after the last pay date. Really? For this faux pas on my part, the Sanitary Board would see fit to terminate our water service, only agreeing to restore it after we had paid a $25 disconnect fee, a $25 reconnect fee, any delinquent charges, and any additional deposit requirements.
Mr. Mayor: Is this business model the norm for the business entities operating in our city? My family, without missing a payment for water/sewer service for 42 years, has been threatened with the inconvenience and expense of a termination/reconnection because I missed a payment deadline by one day? The Flint, Michigan, water service treats its customers better than that.
(By the way, a small caveat is added in small print near the end of my invoice from the Sanitary Board stating “current charges will be delinquent after Oct. 08, 2019”. My check cleared the bank on Oct. 08!).
David Fabry
Huntington