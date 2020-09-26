I am writing to recommend that others follow and research Scott Caserta and consider voting him for mayor of Huntington.
I have followed Scott over the years on social media and have met him many times. I have had many conversations with Scott about our city and the changes that need to be made. He’s always willing to listen and always has our best interest at heart. He’s very caring, kind and unselfish. Even during the time that his own daughter was ill, the man asked for nothing other than prayers. During that time he was still willing to help others in need. Always offering a hand.
I have listened to Scott’s views on how he wants to turn the city around and make it safe. He has listened to every suggestion I have ever made and has always had some sort of response. A positive response. He served on City Council for years. He knows how things are done and he knows how to get them done.
As with all elections, a little mud gets slung, so I am asking that you research for yourself. If you have any doubts, concerns or questions, please reach out to Scott himself. He has always been willing to answer any questions or address any concerns I have ever had.
Huntington needs a positive change. We need to bring back a safe and fun city. We need Scott Caserta as mayor.
Angela Graham
Huntington