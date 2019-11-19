Our area is on the verge of losing its only indoor tennis venue. If our area cannot support even one indoor facility given the dire need to fight obesity, to improve health fitness and recreation, for our community, it will be a clear sign that we are going in the wrong direction.
Marshall University has a good women’s tennis team that needs to have an indoor facility for its matches and practices. If not available, it will be embarrassing when schools travel here to play MU. Also, our kids, seniors and residents need a lifelong physical activity they can play year round.
The current owners have run the Huntington center for almost 50 years and are selling and moving on to retirement.
We desperately need several entities to come together to save this facility. Can you imagine folks who are looking to move or transfer to our area, folks looking to come to school here or businesses or factories looking to locate here? Then they find out, no winter tennis facility. This could be a deal- breaker. This could be a blow to our reputation and image.
The entities that can help and improve this facility into a multipurpose center are the village of Barboursville, Marshall, the park board and even the city of Huntington. Not having an indoor tennis center will hurt Huntington’s image, too.
The cost of this facility and its renovation is a small fraction of what was proposed two years ago in Huntington. These entities need to immediately get in the same room and find some donors that could help. I’m satisfied they can make this happen if they try.
These are the kinds of issues officials were elected to solve. If this closes, this will be a huge blow to our image and community.
Mark Davis
Huntington