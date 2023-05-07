The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Has human life become so cheap in the U.S.? Just recently, a teenage boy was severely wounded for knocking at the wrong door (Missouri), a young woman killed for backing up in the wrong driveway (New York), and a neighbor for using a leaf-blower (Illinois), an increasingly long list. Need I mention the mass shootings across the country this year alone? Still counting, over 163 as of April 28!

The GOP claims to uphold family values and to support “pro-life” and yet does nothing to limit access to the weapons that kill about 39,000 Americans every year. More children today are killed by bullets than by any other cause of death, based on a new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. A bunch of hypocrites.

