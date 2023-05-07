Has human life become so cheap in the U.S.? Just recently, a teenage boy was severely wounded for knocking at the wrong door (Missouri), a young woman killed for backing up in the wrong driveway (New York), and a neighbor for using a leaf-blower (Illinois), an increasingly long list. Need I mention the mass shootings across the country this year alone? Still counting, over 163 as of April 28!
The GOP claims to uphold family values and to support “pro-life” and yet does nothing to limit access to the weapons that kill about 39,000 Americans every year. More children today are killed by bullets than by any other cause of death, based on a new report by the Kaiser Family Foundation. A bunch of hypocrites.
I know, it is also a uniquely American cultural phenomenon, the love of firearms. The Second Amendment (“the right to bear arms”) is misinterpreted by many and especially by the NRA and gun manufacturers. We now have a “well regulated militia.” They are called the U.S. Armed Forces, the National Guard, and also our state and local police. None existed back in 1791.
If life matters, and every human life matters, time for our politicians to act, help change the culture and enact laws to protect our citizens. No American should fear being murdered for a small mistake, in the wrong place at the wrong time, in their neighborhood or on the road, anywhere.
Life ended is a whole life lost. And many left bereaved. We need to restore our true humanity as a nation. It is up to us and our political leaders to value life and lives in progress.
