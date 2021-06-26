It seems the Cabell County Commission has a vendetta against Carl Bailey. He currently has a lease on the airport property through the airport administration for another 15 years, but yet the county is trying to take it away from him. This would effectively cut down on recreation opportunities the river provides, tourism revenue for not only his businesses but other local area businesses as well, and take away the vast opportunities the air strip provides for education.
This man has put in so much of his own money, and the three county commissioners want to take it from him, and at a premium. The land does not even appraise for what they are demanding from him, but thanks to his renovations and business ventures, they know it’s worth more and are trying to suck more money out of him. Before they can kick him out, they have to dismantle the airport authority which resides over that land area.
The worst part about them dismantling the airport authority is that their reasoning for doing so only points a finger back at themselves. For 30 years now, the county commission- appointed airport authority has not acted as it was intended. Let that sink in for a moment. For 30 years, the people the county put in charge haven’t been doing what they were supposed to, but it’s just now a problem? Now they are trying to wipe an airport, two restaurants, a disc golf course, and a campground from the county and its residents.
What is their end goal if they are to accomplish this? Why did Nancy Cartmill’s friend get a massive discount per acre (93%) from the county commission on land nearby but now they are trying to overcharge Carl Bailey for the land that he has spent so much on to improve? Call and let your voice be heard.
Justin Sowards
Barboursville