Senate Bill 613 ignores our state health plan and 50 years of proven health care planning by essentially eliminating certificate of need (CON) and allowing any hospital to provide any service they wish on the “campus” of their hospital. The authors of this bill are attempting to completely gut CON by changing critical definitions that ensure need-based decisions and access to high quality, affordable care.

These changes were proposed in legislation the past two to three legislative sessions by Thomas Memorial Hospital. The Senate in previous sessions appreciated the need for health care planning in West Virginia and resisted weakening CON. Since WVU Medicine purchased Thomas Memorial Hospital, the Senate leadership now supports the gutting of health care planning in the state.

