On Aug. 1, the Cabell Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting and on the agenda: the proposed excess levy which would defund the Greater Huntington Park and Recreational District and massively reduce (90%) funds to our Cabell County Library. A very long meeting with, to put it mildly, a hostile crowd in the hundreds. Finally, the board voted to have the excess levy on the ballot come May.
Dr. Ryan Saxe, the BOE Superintendent, argued that the children and classrooms come first. A truism. The school calendar runs a little under 10 months. For the two-and-one half summer months, the county libraries offer our children educational activities, even meals (already severely underfunded), and our parks, open air recreation. Children do not stop being children over the summer! If the BOE wants to improve test scores in the schools, quite dismal to date, the summer months are crucial to improving performance. We can always change the school days from 180 in Cabell Country to 220 days, as In Japan where their children excel. (Sorry, Japanese school children. I know you dream of a longer break.)
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.