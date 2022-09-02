There was a chill in the air this morning, so I grabbed a blanket as I hurried to the porch of my friend who lives near West Virginia 152 in Wayne.
It’s my yearly visit, when school begins for the year, excited with a rapid heartbeat to watch the big, beautiful, wonderful yellow school buses with lights flashing passing by.
I smile and say “thank you” with a prayer for your safety. You have or will have the most important people in the United States of America in your care — the children, the future of this great nation, made possible by we the people.
Norma Thompson
Huntington
Electric vehicles aren’t the answer yet to energy issues
A column and an editorial in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 31 addressed various problems with electric cars and trucks and some answers. Generally, some folks would be happy to drive one, me included. Pray tell, however, how the average Joe is going to get the “bread” to buy one. So the vehicle prices are starting down, but it will still be another car payment with no end. Why no end? Because when the batteries in these cars need replacement at a projected point in time, your new payment on your electric car will be reset to include the new battery’s cost, much like your house being refinanced. You are now a slave to your electric car payments.
Eugene Robinson’s income is no doubt well above that of the average Joe, and he never mentions his cost to purchase, only the low “initial costs” to hit the road, with his added ability to write off his travels as a business expense. In the real world of here and now, electric cars and their real problems are completely out of reach for the average population and likely to remain so for years. Add inflation costs to the tab? More likely a nightmare instead of a dream.
Dorsey “Dan” Boyd
Chesapeake, Ohio
We must use elections to avoid becoming a banana republic
With the raid on former President Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, it appears more and more that we are becoming a banana republic.
A recent bill just passed by the Democrats gives the Internal Revenue Service $80 billion and 79,000 new agents who will be authorized to carry guns and use deadly force to intimidate their political opponents. The Obama/Biden administration used the IRS to intimidate and punish a conservative minor party (the Tea Party, now part of the Republican Party).
Hillary Clinton was never raided for keeping classified information on her private e-mail servers in her home. These servers had over 30,000 e-mails stored that the Justice Department ordered her to give up. These servers held at least 110 messages containing matters that were classified top secret at the highest classification level. The FBI found this information improperly stored and transferred to Clinton’s server. Further, her servers were compromised by unauthorized individuals, which included foreign governments, by cyber intrusion and other means. Clinton’s representatives tried to destroy these 30,000 emails with hammers, chemicals and other means. It should be noted that Hillary Clinton held no elected office. She had been appointed as secretary of state by then-President Obama. Fired former FBI Director James Comey testified that Clinton had done the above but that she would not be charged.
The FBI used a known false Democrat-funded dossier to present to a FISA court on four occasions to spy on Trump’s personnel. This led to a false investigation of Russian collusion by Trump.
Fifteen senior FBI officials testified that Hunter Biden’s laptop containing financial and foreign business activities was foreign disinformation to hurt President Trump’s re-election bid.
If the Justice Department tries to prosecute Trump for the same crimes for which it declined to prosecute Hillary Clinton, the citizens must, in the fall elections and the 2024 elections, elect representatives and a president who will restore integrity to our justice system. To do otherwise, the United States will become just another banana republic.
William Huron
Chesapeake, Ohio