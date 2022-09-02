The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

There was a chill in the air this morning, so I grabbed a blanket as I hurried to the porch of my friend who lives near West Virginia 152 in Wayne.

It’s my yearly visit, when school begins for the year, excited with a rapid heartbeat to watch the big, beautiful, wonderful yellow school buses with lights flashing passing by.

