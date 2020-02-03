Last month, as we prepared to celebrate the holiday season, we also celebrated our daughter’s completion of all her required high school coursework, making her eligible for graduation in the state of Ohio.
Two years ago, we didn’t know if this day would come. Our daughter started experiencing serious challenges to her health, including chronic migraine and vertigo, which made an education in a traditional setting impossible. Fortunately, we found Ohio Connections Academy, an online public charter school, and we began the process of adapting to a much different learning style along with our daughter’s new medical lifestyle.
For the next two years we met some of the most amazing teachers, who helped our family focus on the most important task at hand, which was simply to help our daughter live life. Their personal care in guiding her through her academic courses enabled my husband and I to fully focus our attention on giving her the care that she needed. The teachers at Ohio Connections Academy effectively carried out the legacy of Challenger astronaut and teacher Christa McAuliffe, which is “I touch the future. I teach.” From the very earliest days in January 2018 when we enrolled our daughter in the school until her very last class, the teachers touched our lives forever, and that’s something I will always remember and appreciate.
Parents, students, and teachers throughout the country recently celebrated National School Choice Week. While this may not mean anything to a lot of people unless they’ve been faced with a situation where their child needed a different learning environment, we were and we will forever be grateful we had the ability to find the school that best met our daughter’s needs.
Jeanette Boggs
South Point