Our children are being taught that they came from an ape-like creature. Where did this ape-like creature come from? Also, something crawled out of the ocean and became different animals, birds, etc. where did this thing that crawled out of the ocean come from? Shouldn’t they also be taught creationism and decide for themselves what they believe to be true?

A write talked about Darwin’s “theory” and said there were nine different human species according to scientists. Where is the proof of what they were saying? According to people in the medical field, DNA originated from two people.

