The First Amendment gives people the freedom to practice any religion or refrain from religion. Unfortunately, two public school teachers did not uphold the U.S. Constitution when they forced students to attend a proselytizing event on public grounds.
The First Amendment protects Christianity and other faiths in public schools as long as it is voluntary and during non-instructional time. I have been a Christian for as long as I can remember and not once have the rights to my faith been infringed, thanks in large part to the U.S. Constitution. And contrary to popular myth, students of any faith are free to pray in public schools as long as they are not disruptive and do not infringe upon the rights of others. And there are plenty of places outside of public schools to practice one’s faith.
Thank you to the Huntington High School students who protested the school’s handling of the event and stood up for their rights and the rights of others. In light of what happened at Huntington High School, how would Christians feel if a public school forced your children to attend a proselytizing event for the Jewish, Muslim, or Buddhist faiths?
