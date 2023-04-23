There were two writers who talked about adolescent behavior and parents having the right to ban certain books. How did the writer know about the books that were banned and why? The writer was wrong about the Bible. It is banned from school! They are allowed the discuss the Bible after school hours.
Is the writer saying it’s OK to disrupt the classroom? After all, he or she is an adolescent. Has the writer sat in a classroom when an adolescent was disturbing the class? It only takes one to get the class in an uproar, keeping the teacher from doing his or her job.
I attended school from 1947 to 1959. If I caused trouble in school, which I didn’t, I would be in trouble when I arrived home. The teachers weren’t concerned about how much they were paid. They were there because they loved the children. Our classrooms had at least 25 students. I had no way of knowing if the person was a Christian or a nonbeliever; that didn’t matter. My teachers taught what was in the textbooks. There wasn’t anything that was objectionable — not like today.
Our teachers who are liberal teach the children what they believe. They want them to be ignorant, not questioning, not creative, especially in higher education.
There is no feasible way to stop gun violence unless you do away with public schools.
The things that should be taught in grade school are the basics — reading, writing, math, science, true history, etc. There is no reason to teach critical race theory or LBGTQ, because it won’t help them in acquiring employment. To become employed is the reason for going to school.
