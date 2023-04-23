The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

There were two writers who talked about adolescent behavior and parents having the right to ban certain books. How did the writer know about the books that were banned and why? The writer was wrong about the Bible. It is banned from school! They are allowed the discuss the Bible after school hours.

Is the writer saying it’s OK to disrupt the classroom? After all, he or she is an adolescent. Has the writer sat in a classroom when an adolescent was disturbing the class? It only takes one to get the class in an uproar, keeping the teacher from doing his or her job.

