The season of fear is in full swing in West Virginia — the annual legislative session has started and is in full carnage mode not even one day into things. It is only going to get worse for the people who try to make a go of living in this state. With the Republicans in control of everything, the race for the bottom is on:
Who can introduce the most outrageous bill to solve a problem that doesn’t even exist?
Who can shove through a proposed law stripping more people they don’t like of the most rights possible?
Who can champion the biggest tax “reduction” that actually does very little for the average resident but makes the out-of-state corporations even richer?
Who can shove through the most egregious bill possible with the least amount of public input and due process?
Who can make the most cretinous statement imaginable to cast West Virginia in the worst possible light on the national state?
Unfortunately, with the 2023 legislative session, all of this and more is not just possible. It is probable.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.