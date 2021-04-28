The 2021 legislative session is mercifully over, and thankfully the House of Delegates saw fit to vote a resounding “no” to Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to eliminate the state income tax.
That was the dumbest of the dumb ideas this session, and even though the House saw fit to kill Justice’s ill- conceived “if we cut all the taxes they will come” economic development idea, that did not stop the House and Senate from addressing a host of issues that weren’t problems with solutions that no one asked for.
All of you who voted to give us the Republicans a supermajority in the House, Senate and governor’s mansion, remember — you wanted this. You have no right to complain when HIV, hepatitis C and other disease rates in the state skyrocket because the Legislature gutted needle exchange programs. You have no right to complain when our public schools start drastically cutting programs and staffing because of the massive diversion of public funds to faith-based charter schools. You have no right to complain when communities and counties being devastated by the downturn in coal mining were left twisting in the wind — again. These are just a few of the more egregious examples of the Legislature’s “solutions” to things that weren’t even problems. We won’t even talk about the shameless pandering to out-of-state lobbyists and industries.
At least we are all safe, relatively speaking, for another 11 months, until the next Season of Stupid comes to town.
Monty Fowler
Huntington