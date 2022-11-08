The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Human activities produce nearly 60% of global methane (CH4) emissions. Oil & gas industries, agriculture, landfills, wastewater treatment and coal-mine emissions represent main sources of human-generated CH4. CH4 stays in atmosphere for about a decade, before oxidation to carbon dioxide (CO2). CO2 resides in atmosphere for centuries. CH4 (greenhouse gas with one-two punch) has 25 times heat-trapping capacity of CO2 according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (aka EMIT) optically maps atmosphere near Earth’s surface since installation on International Space Station in July 2022. Recently, EMIT detects three-mile-long CH4 plume venting from Iranian landfill (about 18,700 pounds per hour). EMIT also observes oil & gas infrastructure in Turkmenistan spewing 20-mile-long CH4 plume (about 111,000 pounds per hour). It’s comparable in size to Aliso Canyon CH4 release in 2015-2016 near Los Angeles. Officials proclaim Alison Canyon largest gas leak in U.S. history.

