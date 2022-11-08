Human activities produce nearly 60% of global methane (CH4) emissions. Oil & gas industries, agriculture, landfills, wastewater treatment and coal-mine emissions represent main sources of human-generated CH4. CH4 stays in atmosphere for about a decade, before oxidation to carbon dioxide (CO2). CO2 resides in atmosphere for centuries. CH4 (greenhouse gas with one-two punch) has 25 times heat-trapping capacity of CO2 according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
NASA’s Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (aka EMIT) optically maps atmosphere near Earth’s surface since installation on International Space Station in July 2022. Recently, EMIT detects three-mile-long CH4 plume venting from Iranian landfill (about 18,700 pounds per hour). EMIT also observes oil & gas infrastructure in Turkmenistan spewing 20-mile-long CH4 plume (about 111,000 pounds per hour). It’s comparable in size to Aliso Canyon CH4 release in 2015-2016 near Los Angeles. Officials proclaim Alison Canyon largest gas leak in U.S. history.
Using EMIT, NASA identifies more than fifty CH4 super emitters. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson recognizes power of an eye in the sky when he says, “Reining in methane emissions is key to limiting global warming. This exciting new development will not only help researchers better pinpoint where methane leaks are coming from, but also provide insight on how they can be addressed — quickly.”
Perhaps those on earth will now listen. Andrew Baxter reflects on Nord Stream pipeline leaks earlier this year, “This is a special one-off event that’s got everyone’s attention. But the oil and gas industry emit millions of tons of methane every year, and that’s supercharging near-term (global) warming. I hope that this brings that into focus for more people, we need to be able to regulate (emission from these) companies and take this extremely seriously.” And Steven Hamburg notes, “It is the methane moment.” Don’t squander this opportunity to act in curbing supercharged methane emitters.
