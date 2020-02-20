One man is a Democratic senator from a deep red state, and his vote will likely unseat him. The next man is a Republican senator from a red state as well, and his vote will likely alienate him for the remainder of his term and beyond.
Both men reference their duty to our nation, under the obligation they swore before God.
These men could easily have a bent like the willow under the gale of political cowardice, swirling around them. Instead, each displayed profiles in courage that will live well beyond their elected careers.
Joe Manchin, history is watching.
Chris Perry
Ironton
Trump could win a rigged election
Americans have just witnessed a degrading spectacle in the United States Senate. Whatever the guilt or innocence of the person being tried, all senators took a public oath to be fair judges/jurors. But the Senate’s leader said explicitly before the trial began that he would take his marching orders from the White House. He, therefore, clearly and unequivocally broke his oath of impartiality.
The chief executive has been time and again shown to be corrupt. Now, in a related but separable issue, the Senate majority is also clearly corrupt. Republican politicians are as whited tombs — decorous on the outside but filled with stinking corruption within.
IMO there is little chance of an honest election this coming year. Republicans can, apparently, do whatever is necessary to rig the outcome.
There are many who still feel former president George W. Bush was not legally elected president (recall hanging chads), but there was enough doubt to allow him to take office. He began his tenure by failing to stop the attacks of 9/11 and ended it with the Great Recession. The current occupant of the White House is clearly not even as able or honest as Bush, and he and his running dog senators are still in charge.
When Trump “wins” a sham election, what then?
John Palmer
Huntington