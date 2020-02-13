The senators who voted not to have witnesses at the impeachment trial of Donald J. Trump regardless of political affiliation need new business cards. The new cards will no longer have “U.S. Senator” on them. They no longer represent the American people. The senators have joined the Trump Party and now represent Trump only.

The Trump senators will be members in good standing under certain conditions. If you get caught telling the truth or voting for a bill that would help the average American citizen, your membership will be terminated. No witnesses allowed at your termination hearing.

John M. Persinger

Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.

