I have said it before and I will say it again. Your readers are fortunate to be able to take the first step and send Chad Lovejoy back to the West Virginia Legislature in the upcoming primary election.
I know I am not from your county. But the views of someone who has been on the inside of the Legislature should be particularly valuable to your readers. Over the years I have lobbied the Legislature about the rights of surface owners and small mineral owners when the oil and gas drillers come calling, about consumer issues like used car warranties, about improvements in divorce courts and laws, and so on. I have done these things as a board president of a statewide consumer organization and as a lawyer for a public interest law firm. I even worked once for the Legislature as a lawyer drafting bills for the legislators.
I have had the privilege of working with Lovejoy on many of these issues since he has been elected to the Legislature. He listens hard, thinks hard, makes his own decisions and then works hard to do what is best for your readers in their district and the state of West Virginia. One time he even disagreed with the position for which I was advocating. He still made sure I had the chance to have a committee hear it. There is not a better, smarter member of the Legislature.
Our state and our state government have problems. We have those problems because there are not enough legislators like Lovejoy in the Legislature from other parts of West Virginia. I urge your readers to vote in the upcoming election and send Chad Lovejoy back to the Legislature. It will be good for your readers and for the rest of West Virginia.
David B. McMahon
Charleston