It is nice that during these trying times some companies make allowances for seniors and at-risk people. One grocery chain has even condescended to open one hour early on Tuesday so all of us geezers can stand in line to be admitted to buy food and toilet paper.
If this store really wanted to show its support for the senior community, it could block out times like 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday so that those of us who move a bit slower than the corporate executives have time to get our acts together and make reasonable purchasing decisions. So far, this chain has told the senior community that we are so far below its recognition and respect that we can stand in the cold and the dark and the rain just so it can have a public relations moment.
Note to the geniuses in corporate: Those of us on Social Security have a dedicated income source. We have spendable money. We are your best market. As Homer Simpson would say, “D’oh!”
As for the local stores, if corporate offices are not able to find their collective butt with all of thei fumbling hands, they could make their own local adaptations to recognize the needs of their communities. They could lead rather than just follow some bean counters who have no clue about being a member of a local community. As for this geezer, I can find places to spend my money without being insulted by corporate fools who think that older folks have no market power.
Either show us some respect or drop this whole “I am a good corporate citizen” nonsense. You are either part of the problem or part of the solution. You are not part of the solution.
Dallas Brozik
Huntingtont