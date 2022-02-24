My grandfather started to school in 1896. His school day was started with reading scripture and the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag. My mother started to school in 1928. Her school day started with the Lord’s Prayer and the pledge to the flag. I started to school in 1947. My school day started with the Lord’s Prayer and the pledge to the flag.
In 1980 a teacher at a local school taught English using the Holy Bible. If she was teaching today, she would be fired on the spot!
The truth about separation of church and state is there is no such thing! England had a nationwide church. People had to worship the way the church dictated. That’s the reason “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Basically, Congress can’t tell the people how to worship or have a government-run church.
The students could have respected their classmates and listened to the “sermon” — a difference of opinion. They didn’t have to accept it. I wonder, if the Christian students walked out on an assembly they didn’t agree with, would it be OK, or would they be punished?
Gerrol Donivan Blake
Crown City, Ohio
We have lawyers; Marshall has no need for a law school
I read an interesting editorial in The Herald-Dispatch about the push to establish an alternative law school at Marshall University. It would lead to a degree, but graduates couldn’t practice law. It would be for those who are already established in a profession or a career.
Marshall is always short of funds, so is this the best way to use scarce resources? To my way of thinking it would serve a very narrow segment of the population, many of whom could raise funds to attend an established law school. They could get a second mortgage on their home, borrow against the equity in their twin engine turboprop airplane or sell some stock. Better sell that stock before Putin invades Ukraine.
Furthermore, what is the need to learn a little bit about the law when we have more than enough lawyers who are ready and willing to provide their in-depth experience? Sometimes knowing a little bit is worse than knowing nothing at all.
Look at all of the legal adds on TV. One firm has a little ditty that includes their phone number. Another firm says they won’t take no for an answer. Personally, I like the one that says we’re big and strong and we make no apologies for saying so. The opposing lawyers shake in their boots when they see us coming. Any one of these firms can be contacted instantly by phone.
Sometimes journalists at the big networks obtain a law degree. I guess it helps them to better cover legal and political stories in Washington and other big cities. On the other hand, do journalists down at our level really need a law degree to cover a car wreck on Route 60 or a fire at a warehouse in the West End? I’m hardly an expert, but I doubt it.
John Schurman
Huntington
You have the right to just say no to masks and vaccines
They lied about COVID, lied about omicron and covered up the truth. Not allowing doctors to prescribe the real meds that would have saved people’s lives. People did not have to die!
Forcing vaccines on people. Mask mandates. Vaccines don’t work. Masks are not preventing spread. Vaccinating kids. Some athletes getting heart attacks and myocarditis. Some dying. Also suffering prolonged side effects.
Pink Floyd: “Sell your soul for complete control”? Not me. I will not comply. Healthy people don’t make money for them. Only sick people do. Do your research. No vaccines; no masks! I’ve already had COVID, four months ago.
Terry Diamond
Proctorville, Ohio
Health department deserves praise for pandemic response
The leadership and staff of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department have done a remarkable job serving and protecting our community during these dark pandemic times. The dedication and professionalism they have consistently displayed have truly alleviated suffering and saved lives.
What Churchill said of his beleaguered air force in 1940 during the Battle of Britain certainly applies to our debt to the very hard-working CHHD staff: “Never has so much been owed by so many to so few.”
A grateful community salutes all who continue to work so hard on our behalf at CHHD.
Aubrey King
Huntington