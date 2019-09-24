The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is recognizing September as Adult Family Care Month. Adult Family Care is a program of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families, Adult Residential Services that provides supportive living arrangements for incapacitated adults who do not need the level of nursing home care.
Adult family care providers are families or individuals who open their homes to adults in need and provide an enriching family environment. These providers are certified and monitored by DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. Adult Residential Services staff are DHHR employees who assist with placement, adjustment, costs of care and ongoing monitoring and support of adults in residential placements. DHHR will not make a placement in a home that is not properly licensed or certified.
There are increasing numbers of individuals who qualify for adult family care. For information on becoming a provider, contact your local DHHR office and request to speak with an adult family care home finder. Information is also available online at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Providers/Pages/Adult-Residential-Services.aspx.
Elizabeth Rodes
Regional adult family care homefinder
Cabell DHHR
Huntington