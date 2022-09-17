The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

On Sept. 15, the governors of Florida (Ron DeSantis) and Texas (Greg Abbott) “shipped” another load of migrants to Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. Recently, also to the Midwest. Men, women and children, refugees fleeing violence and poverty seeking a better future. Their strategy is to use innocent human beings for their own political agendas. It is appalling and inhumane. It reminds me of the policy of Nazi Germany in 1933-39 encouraging and forcing Jews to leave, to get rid of them and at the same time to destabilize France, Britain, the USA and other future Allied powers.

Never in our America, or so I thought. Certainly not our values. We are a nation which welcomes, and needs, immigrants. Some 40 million U.S. citizens today were born outside the country, myself included. Apart from Native Americans, we are all descendants of immigrants.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you