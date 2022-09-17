On Sept. 15, the governors of Florida (Ron DeSantis) and Texas (Greg Abbott) “shipped” another load of migrants to Massachusetts and Washington, D.C. Recently, also to the Midwest. Men, women and children, refugees fleeing violence and poverty seeking a better future. Their strategy is to use innocent human beings for their own political agendas. It is appalling and inhumane. It reminds me of the policy of Nazi Germany in 1933-39 encouraging and forcing Jews to leave, to get rid of them and at the same time to destabilize France, Britain, the USA and other future Allied powers.
Never in our America, or so I thought. Certainly not our values. We are a nation which welcomes, and needs, immigrants. Some 40 million U.S. citizens today were born outside the country, myself included. Apart from Native Americans, we are all descendants of immigrants.
To use a word from my grandparents, “shande,” a Yiddish word for shame, on those politicians who manipulate vulnerable human beings for their own selfish ends. Despicable.
