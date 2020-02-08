Recently my husband and I visited the shelter looking for a dog. There was one that captured our interest. We decided he was the one we wanted. We went the next Saturday prepared to take him home. We were unaware that their policy had changed at the first of the year. We had to fill out a four-page application and were told it would take a couple of days to process.
I called the following Thursday to check on the status of our application and was told that the application went through four different people and they didn’t know who had it. I called the next day also and was told the same thing. I was also told “we’ll call you if it’s approved.” I waited a week and called back and was told we were denied because we intended to keep him outside.
I was in disbelief. He is being housed in a barn (outside) at the shelter. We have and have had pets for 15 years (some of which came from their shelter). All of them have lived to be 12 to 14 years old, and they were all kept outside. We have a very large fenced-in run for our dogs along with comfortable, warm dog houses. They are never tied up and are fed very well. They have adequate water at all times.
We were told that the dog we wanted had been at the shelter for six months and had been tied up outside his entire life. We wanted to provide a better life for him. I understand being cautious about placing these animals but I think it’s unrealistic to think that they all must be kept indoors. I can see why the shelter is full if honest, responsible people aren’t eligible to adopt.
Kimberly Spears
Milton