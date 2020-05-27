Essential reporting in volatile times.

It’s “Play the Blame Game” once again. Politicians ask for your vote. What do you get in return?

Someone once said never let a crisis go to waste. Shut down the economy. Can you survive the madness without going stir crazy? Massive unemployment not seen since Depression days of the 1920s and 1930s. If you don’t learn history, you repeat the same mistakes over and over again.

Unbelievable. Everything based on models. You gotta be kidding me. Stop the insanity.

Terry Diamond

Proctorville, Ohio

Ritter would be a good site for school

Concerning the location of Meadows Elementary, I support the suggestion of Superintendent Ryan Saxe to move the school to the Ritter Park site.

After retiring as an elementary school principal with over 30 years of experience in Cabell County, I served as principal at Meadows for a short time.

The present location of the school is not safe. There is constant heavy traffic around the school. Some children walk to school each day. Also, the campus is too accessible to the outside public.

Moving the school to the Ritter Park location should interfere minimally with park activities. There is no school in the summer or on weekends The school population is not large.

The Ritter Park site for Meadows Elementary would be an ideal and a safer location for children.

Jack Nichols

Barboursville

