I’m sick of Trump’s lies. Our allies and enemies alike know he is a habitual liar and therefore no longer trust the United States.
Many Trump supporters think the world respects the USA now more than ever, but most world leaders see Trump as a self-serving, ignorant clown, and some are playing him as a useful idiot, including Vladimir Putin, who is taking advantage of his chaotic presidency to weaken our country, using cyber warfare.
Trump hires people for loyalty to him and fires those who won’t put him above their oath of office. A particularly vile example is his firing of Inspector General Michael Atkinson for doing his job, protecting a whistleblower. Trump brags about hiring the “best people,” but several of these are now convicted felons, including his campaign manager Paul Manafort, personal lawyer Michael Cohen, and campaign advisor Roger Stone.
Regarding COVID-19, Trump said it was nothing serious, then said he knew it was a pandemic before others knew it, and finally, undercuts the physicians who correct his dangerous distortions, even threatening to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for telling the truth about the pandemic.
I think Trump was chosen not by God but by wealthy American plutocrats and Russian oligarchs who tricked well-meaning Americans into thinking he cared about them when actually his main interests are fame, power, and money.
Trump’s religious supporters back him because he is pro-life, but he switched from pro-choice to get himself elected. Pro-life pastor Robb Ryerse, in his book “Running For Our Lives: A Story of Faith, Politics, and the Common Good,” wrote about supporting Trump: “The question I am left with is a paraphrase of Jesus, ‘What good is it if we gain the whole Supreme Court but lose our souls?’”
