We were watching TV Saturday, Sept. 26, and felt the spirit’s anointing, but Gordon Robertson’s message just quenched that spirit. Sure, we need to repent that our nation did have slaves, but abortion in the here and now is more important to pray about than 150- years-ago sins. The worship of Baal was to offer their little babies to him in the fire. God was awful mad about their worship of Baal (Numbers 25:3; Judges 3:7). We ought to do the first and not leave the other undone.

Thomas Neeley

Marion, Ind.

