Beginning in the early 1920s, Nathaniel Kleitman investigates sleep regulation and human circadian rhythm. He analyzes sleep characteristics and chronic sleep deprivation. Kleitman and student Eugene Aserinsky discover rapid eye movement (REM). REM represents sleep periods when vivid dreaming occurs. Another Kleitman protege, William Dement, subsequently documents the five sleep stages in 1955.
High school student Randy Gardner dreams up a science fair project in 1963. With help of two classmates, he goes without sleep for 11 days. A few days into their experiment, Dement, a sleep researcher at Stanford University, arrives to assist the boys’ wake-a-thon. When asked years afterward, “What did it feel like to have mental faculties slipping due to lack of sleep?” Gardner responds, “I mean, it was crazy, where you couldn’t remember things, it was almost like an early Alzheimer’s thing brought on by lack of sleep.”
Later, the Guinness Book of World Records removes the category of going without sleep because of health risks from severe sleep loss. We now know that getting a good night’s sleep is just as important to our health as diet and exercise.
In 1924, John Jenkins and Karl Dallenbach conducted a study testing connection between sleep and memory. They showed memory retention much improved after a period of sleep when compared to the same time interval awake. Over intervening years, numerous studies confirmed and expanded the relationship to include sleep’s role in improved learning.
All can profit from “sleeping on it.” Avoid making snap decisions without considering all angles by simply letting our minds ponder it in sleep. Empower school children early on by enhancing their learning with sleep. Clearly, the Greek philosopher Heraclitus of Ephesus around 500 B.C. understood this when he said, “Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.