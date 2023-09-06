The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Only Mississippi is less educated than West Virginia. Yet another list puts California in last place if you count all the illegals. Strange that all the smart states do so many stupid things. Things like defunding police departments, allowing ne’er-do-wells to loot, pillage and destroy property without any consequence, or declare themselves a sanctuary before ever asking who will pay the upkeep for the sanctuary seekers. And, perhaps the dumbest thing of all, taxing their citizens to the point that they are fleeing to us dumb states.

Not that we don’t some dumb things, too. West Virginia University, “the flagship of higher education” in our state, has four times more administrators than faculty. Everybody agrees that our country roads need a lot more than a lyric in “Almost Heaven,” yet the people we vote for never seem to get the message that we want our roads fixed before spending our money on roads for those who are just passing through.

