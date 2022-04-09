Compassion, generosity, and perseverance. Those are three words that describe my colleague and friend, Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy, candidate for the House of Delegates in District 26. An honor graduate of Huntington High School, a Marshall Yeager scholar and medical school graduate, Sydnee completed her family practice residency here while raising her family and contributing to Huntington with her time, knowledge and resources. If Sydnee isn’t rounding on patients at the hospital, you will most likely find her at Harmony House, where she treats patients and provides for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our city.
Sydnee believes in the success of Huntington and will work to bring in the resources we need from the Legislature. Besides being the most highly qualified person for this seat, Sydnee understands the importance of listening and working with individuals who have differing opinions in order to problem solve and achieve the goals for our community and our state.
I am honored and excited to support Dr. Sydnee Smirl McElroy for the House of Delegates District 26 on May 10! Let’s bring Sydnee to the House!
