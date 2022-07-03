On June 22 the State Fire Marshal’s Office under the direction of Fire Marshal Ken Tyree teamed up with the Huntington Fire Department, the American Red Cross, the City of Huntington and the Marshall University football team to provide and install smoke alarms for residents of the Fairfield community.
This community has experienced more fire fatalities than other neighborhoods in Huntington. Many of the families rent, and those who own their homes have few resources to buy smoke alarms and to pay to have someone install them. This effort last week not only provided an opportunity for families to receive and have installed smoke alarms that will hopefully save lives, but it was also a time for the Marshall football team and residents to interact together and agencies to work together to make a safer community.
Too often when fires and fatalities happen, neighbors gather and grieve, the media gathers to record their grief and life goes on. Thank you, Fire Marshal Tyree for bringing a positive program to the community that hopefully will alert residents so they can get out of their homes in time and to save lives.
