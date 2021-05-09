I was surprised at the misinformation the The Herald-Dispatch printed in Voice of the People on May 1. One person advocated “arming the public” to cure our shooting problems. He misses high school boys bringing guns to school to hunt after school. I, too, had a shotgun rack in the back window of my pickup, but those days are gone forever. Open more mental hospitals? That’s probably a good idea.
He mentions how great Switzerland is for having a mandatory military service for men. But it’s only 245 days to teach the basics. They also have strict laws for handguns. Switzerland has free universal health care, 14 weeks off for family care, pensions, income compensation and family allowances. Yes, let’s be more like Switzerland?
I do believe in the Second Amendment, but there must be rules to go along with it. Do we want every adult at the Little League game to be carrying an AR-15?
Then there was another writer. He’s irritated the President fist bumped instead of giving handshakes. That’s been the preference for a year now. Then the masks are ridiculed, yet they are the one most effective thing to prevent spread of COVID, besides vaccination. How lazy and spoiled are Americans that we complain about something as simple as a mask?
I disagree with another writer on one statement. It’s the Bill of Rights, not the Bill of Privileges. Gun ownership can only be taken for extreme reasons. Committing a felony, threatening harm, etc. The people will have to decide the society in which they want to live.
Michael Floyd
Ironton