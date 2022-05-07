Constitutional framers realize that a democratic republic’s foundation rests on collective judgment of the people. James Madison, when debating the Articles of Confederation, declares that unchecked democratic communities are subject to “the turbulency and weakness of unruly passions.” A republic’s sustainability requires slowing things down, cooling passions, and compromising. Continuity insulates leaders from momentary hysteria while demanding accountability with elections.
For over a decade, social media fragments the people’s collective judgement by stupefying society. Sociologist Jonathan Haidt explains in an Atlantic article why American life has become uniquely stupid. He identifies how social media weakens three major forces of social capital, strong institutions, and shared stories. These forces hold a democratic republic together.
Weakening these forces starts with social platforms training users to perform rather than connect. In 2009, the “retweet” button bestows ability to famously “go viral” if lucky or with a blunder propel yourself into infamy. Haidt further notes tuned platforms bring out our least reflective selves and encourages mob dynamics. These magnify and weaponize frivolity such as Ted Cruz’s tweet criticizing Big Bird’s advocacy of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Our republic becomes increasingly vulnerable to social media attacks. As Renee DiResta observes, “We are immersed in an evolving, ongoing conflict: an Information World War in which state actors, terrorists, and ideological extremists leverage the social infrastructure underpinning everyday life to sow discord and erode shared reality.” Haidt suggests fighting our susceptibility to social media by (1) replacing closed party primaries with a ranked-choice voting primary, (2) eliminating fake people from platforms, (3) limiting number of automated shares, and (4) updating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act among others.
Dealing with the extreme political polarization fueled by social media will plague us for years to come. As Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
