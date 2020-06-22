Essential reporting in volatile times.

There is something terribly wrong with our Social Security disability when it takes three to four years for a person to get theirs. You have worked and paid into this. Now you are unable to work, can't pass a physical, can't get a job and lost everything. Suffered. Kids suffered, too. Doctors say you can't work. Still, Social 

Security disability turns you down. 

These people are hurting. They need help. Please look into this. Let your voice be heard.

West Virginia people don't deserve this type of treatment in Cabell County.

P.G. Black

Milton

