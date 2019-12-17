Yes, Social Security (SS) has all the trappings of socialism. So says a local columnist for the HD. The Roosevelt administration copied the idea from Otto von Bismarck, chancellor of the German Empire. The scam was implemented in 1935. Now one of the most bloated, mismanaged U.S. government agencies with 60,000 employees and a budget of $1.06 trillion. It was made law with the assumption that the funds would be invested. Instead, President Roosevelt ordered the money be put into the general fund. Just because SS is here does not make it right.
Fact is we the people did without Social Security for 150 years — 57 more than we have lived with SS. Far too many of our citizens live from paycheck to paycheck and never have any money left over to put aside for their retirement. There is never enough taxes. Why is that? Governments from Washington on down forcibly extract money from us in the form of taxes and fees to pay for the ever-increasing size of the governments.
Our Constitution intended for our federal government to be small with defense the principle duty. It was the individual states with the power. As it is now, our 50 states have little say so over the feds. It’s said that West Virginia has 50% more government than we can afford. Most know that the last Democrat president and his administration doubled the national debt; at the current rate of increase, it will soon double again. It is the cost we the people have to pay for our big government that has caused the need for SS, welfare, food stamps and all the other socialist programs.
Besides SS being a socialist idea, it is a Ponzi scam with new members paying the benefits to the older members. Now there are fewer new members and there are so many old people signing up for SS that, like all Ponzi scams, it will end in failure. It is predicted that SS will be out of treasury IOUs in 2034.
Fred Friar
Lavalette