Every county is red. 68% of West Virginia voters pulled the lever for President Trump in 2016. While Trump has been in office, one in five Democrats in the state have walked away from the party that has abandoned them and their core beliefs. At the same time, the Republican Party grew by 12%. You don’t have to be Homer Hickam to see where this upcoming election is going in West Virginia, but you do have to look pretty hard to find any candidate admitting affiliation with the Democrat Party around here!
Socialism is an affront to America. It’s a perversion of compassion and causes that feeling you get when you know something is wrong but you can’t put your finger on it. The Democrats’ gradual push toward the something-for-nothing culture is the reason for the exodus.
Don’t believe me? How about history? What ever happened to “Ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.”? Kennedy would not be allowed in the party today, and you know it.
Socialism has been given a bad name because it deserves it. The portrayal that appeals to the free stuff generation by the useful idiot politicians and ignorant media is a lie; it’s an intentional attack to erode and ultimately erase our treasured American Values and way of life.
I believe the heart of West Virginia Democrats, not the recognized party, is stuck in the Kennedy inaugural speech in 1961. Today we call them moderate Republicans.
Pray for peace following the election.
Paul Dorsey
Green Valley, W.Va.