Please understand I have the greatest respect for the United States Postal Service (USPS) and the invaluable service they provide. I am certain they would perform flawlessly delivering mail-in ballots provided their service is not hindered due to the removal of resources such as mailboxes, mail sorting machines, etc.
However, since the USPS has advised most states of the uncertainty of being able to deliver ballots in a timely manner, I believe I have a solution. Completed ballots could be deposited locally in designated locked drop boxes at secure, regularly staffed accessible locations, such as a local police department, state police detachment, fire department, city hall, church, etc. Each county election office would be required to determine equitable drop box locations. Local law enforcement could collect ballots as necessary at rest homes and similar facilities to deposit ballots in drop boxes. Other than in-person ballot drop-off, all handling of ballots would be completed by officials working in pairs.
At a designated time, ballot drop boxes would emptied by bi-partisan pairs of county election officials and collected ballots from each county turned over to state police be delivered to each state capitol or each state’s designated location for tabulation. Although there are many logistical matters to be worked out, utilizing existing personnel and infrastructure would be beneficial to the process. For example, perhaps the USPS could furnish surplus mail drop boxes to temporarily re-purpose as ballot drop boxes.
Richard Hemann
Kenova