Capitol Police likely lacked the training, experience, preparation and directive to have effectively repelled the march on the Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6. Yet, despite their many individual acts of heroism that dark day, this Congress serving assemblage of well-dressed security guards has been labeled racist by many. Why? Because they did not invoke more aggressive tactics on a group of predominantly White people? Did not manage to kill more than one civilian? This past summer we observed night after night in numerous American cities protests, riots, the occupation and destruction of government property, the looting and burning of private property. Yet, very few of the BLM and ANTIFA bad actors then present were either seriously injured or killed, or have been arrested or jailed as a result.
The don’t-miss-the-opportunity-to-take-advantage-of-a-tragedy narrative espoused by Democrat leaders, the liberal media and high profile sports’ celebrities thus far in response would have us believe that if the events of Jan. 6 had constituted an illegal advance on the nation’s Capitol by BLM this movement would have been met with swift and punitive counter aggression. Nonsense. Capitol Police are not the Secret Service, the FBI, the State Police, the National Guard. Once FBI, Maryland State Police and National Guard units arrived, the trespassing crowd dispersed without reported further serious incident and the Capitol and its grounds were declared secured by 6 pm.
Cable news’ anchor talking head, the erudite Anderson Cooper, then observed the insurrectionist thugs were returning to their Holiday Inn rooms and were likely preparing to dine at the local Olive Garden. (Mr. Cooper: Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. Many Holiday Inns have very nice indoor pools, and The Olive Garden’s breadsticks, endless salad bowl and chicken cacciatore are hard to resist.)
As we transition to a new administration, in the face of calls for an 11th-hour invocation of the 25th Amendment or to seek a second impeachment of the president, it has become clear to many of us that the prior pleas of President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and numerous Democratic congressional leaders that this nation of One People Under God attempt to reconcile and heal were but mere platitudes.
Steve Flesher
Huntington