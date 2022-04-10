Autocracies harness blind obedience. During Holocaust of World War II, Adolf Eichmann plans and manages mass deportation of Jews. Afterward, many believe Germany more susceptible than other countries to authoritarianism. Eichmann’s war crimes trial sparks Stanley Milgram’s interest in understanding conditions promoting obedience.
At Yale University in the 1960s, Milgram tests authority’s power to elicit obedience from unwitting participants. Participants think it’s a memory and learning study that evaluates negative reinforcement in teaching by administering electrical shocks for wrong answers.
An authority figure (a scientist) tells the participant (teacher) to issue electrical shock to learner (actor) out of sight in another room for wrong answers. Staged shocks range from 15 to 450 volts in 15-volt steps. Using prearranged script, learner starts screaming at 75 volts; they protest of increasing heart palpitations from 150 to 330 volts; whereas above 330 volts go silent. If participants hesitate to shock, then scientists demand continuation, citing the study’s importance and claiming no lasting injury will occur.
In the 1974 article “The Perils of Obedience,” Milgram reports the study’s alarming results. He observes, “Stark authority was pitted against the subjects’ (participants’) strongest moral imperatives against hurting others, and, with the subjects’ (participants’) ears ringing with the screams of the victims, authority won more often than not.” He finds 65% of participants obey scientist’s instruction delivering deadly 450-volt shocks when learner (actor) doesn’t even respond.
From his social experiment, Milgram concludes, “The essence of obedience consists in the fact that a person comes to view himself as the instrument for carrying out another person’s wishes, and he therefore no longer sees himself as responsible for his actions. Once this critical shift of viewpoint has occurred in the person, all of the essential features of obedience follow.” But some participants stop and don’t obey. Empathy tempers their obedience from childhood teachings of responsibility and accountability. This ultimately determines if and when they obey as adults.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.