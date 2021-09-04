The story about South Point, Ohio, putting in new water lines was interesting, but the real reason, I think, was they were looking to keep from raising the rates on city homes and they the chose to blame customers out of city limits instead. The rumor was that to much water was wasted by the homes out side of city limits. That was the reason for meters. They should have counted the swimming pools in city limits for waste.
Three of the city council and a member of water board voted this issue in. What a shameful way to do people. The homes out of city paid about $15 a month for water and sewer, plus about $22 dollars for trash.
When they put water lines out of the city, there was a promise that no meters would ever be added, but now city council added meters and raised rates to homes outside of city limits and also to businesses and rental property and apartments within city limits to protect themselves from higher rates. They know when election time comes around, people out of city can’t vote on them. It wouldn’t be so bad if they had included every one on the whole system and not discriminate against their neighbors.
Love your neighbors, the Bible says, and those on the South Point board who claim to be Christians should look that verse up.
