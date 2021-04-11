The once-beautiful pride of Huntington’s South Side is becoming a disgrace in many places. I have enjoyed walking the streets and avenues, including Ritter Park, only to see property owners not taking time raking leaves, trimming shrubbery, fixing crumbling sidewalks and picking up trash in front of their property.
The mayor and City Council need to enact and enforce laws making the property owner responsible with penalties and forfeiture of their properties. If not corrected, we will continue to see a further outmigration from the city to other areas.
Ed Rahal
Huntington