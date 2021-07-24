During the Apollo 8 mission in December 1968, Bill Anders takes the iconic earthrise photograph. This image shows our world as a colorful oasis hovering in the dark void above the gray lunar horizon. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin of the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969, achieve moonfall with the Eagle. Aldrin’s first words after stepping on the moon are. “Beautiful view.” Then Neil asks, “Isn’t that something? Magnificent sight out here.” Buzz responds, “Magnificent desolation.”
These pictures and words convey the unforgiving and harsh nature of space. They also encourage us to appreciate our good Mother Earth. Earth has finite resources. Yet, humans have unfettered dreams and desires. Neil deGrasse Tyson says that space commercialization offers a means to fulfill those dreams while preserving the earth. He hypothesizes, “There’s this vast universe of limitless energy and limitless resources. I look at wars fought over access to resources. That could be a thing of the past, once space becomes our backyard.”
Civilization’s future demands a tenable presence in space to avoid threats from meteoroids, asteroids and comets. In 1908, the Tunguska event levels forest in eastern Siberia over an area of 830 square miles. Scientists attribute the event to a stony meteoroid about 150 feet in diameter. Entering with a deep entry angle, it explodes at an altitude of about five miles, releasing 500 kilotons of energy. On Feb. 15, 2013, the Chelyabinsk meteor 66 feet in diameter denotates 20 miles above the Ural region in Russia. Scientists estimate an energy blast of 400 kilotons. Energy for the shallow entry angle mostly dissipates into the atmosphere. This results in minor ground-level damage.
Will meteoroids, asteroids and comets continue to impact earth? It’s not a question of if but rather when and how. Investment in a viable space presence will pay future dividends in civilization’s ability to survive such events.
