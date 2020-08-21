Burn the American flag. No grammar in schools. No history taught in schools. Destroying Christian statues.
Governors with way too much power. Brain-dead mayors letting their cities be destroyed. Wear your mask. Don’t wear your mask. Our so-called leaders are seeing how well you can be trained, and it’s working.
Community leaders — local and state — stand up and fight. Be heard. Churches have been closed. People can’t defend their property. It’s your right to defend your property. Speak up!
Burning the Bible! God is wanting you to wake up!
Lonnie Bledsoe
Huntington
In Trump, US lacks hope to defeat virus
On Tuesday, Aug. 11, The Herald-Dispatch published a column by Kathleen Parker that ended with these words: “But I really wish someone else would do it (handle the virus) — like the president, or maybe that guy running against him, please. Come on Joe, you can do this.” What? Come on, Joe, you can do this?
True, Joe Biden (along with President Obama) showed his virus handling-ability (Ebola, Zika, SARS, avian flu), but at this moment he is powerless. It is the current president (Donald Trump) who dismantled the effective federal responsibility in the National Security Agency as a vehicle for federal (presidential) action. And it is also Donald Trump who has jeered and derided COVID-19 as a threat. And it is he who, even before the onset of the virus, has tried to dismiss the need to heed science experts.
In April and May, the nations of the world were blindly flailing, trying anything to respond to COVID. During this past June and July most of the non-sh*t hole countries of the world have developed promising pathways to combating the threat. But not us. We, almost alone in the developed world, are still flailing. They have hope; we don’t. Impeach Donald Trump.
John D. Palmer
Huntington
Biden did nothing; Harris is wasteful
I listened to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris giving their speech on TV. Biden talked about all he was going to do if elected. Well, he was vice president for eight years with Obama, and they almost destroyed our country with lousy trade deals that sent all our jobs out of country. Now he wants to be president.
His chosen running mate one of the worst politicians that was ever in Washington. She just wants to blame Trump like she has done the whole time she has been in Washington wasting taxpayer money.
K.L. Vance
South Point, Ohio