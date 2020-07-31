Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, in an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS July 17, stated there could be millions of more tests for COVID-19 cases within the next weeks and months. He suggested the tests should be done more widely than is being done now.
In reply to one of Woodruff’s questions concerning the funding for the increase in testing, Dr. Fauci answered that Congress gave billions of dollars to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to give to the states to try to resolve that problem. Dr. Fauci stated, “We have got to make sure it is well spent and gets done in the right way.”
Our governor recently stated that he intended to spend $100 million of the federal CARES funds on highways. I believe those funds would be much better used in providing more testing for the virus and providing more laboratories to get the results back faster. More positive cases will be discovered. This will infuriate some government leaders. However, those testing positive can then be quarantined, treated if necessary, questioned as to their recent contacts, then follow up on those contacts.
I have been convinced this is one of the best ways to eradicate this deadly and highly transmittable disease.
Merlin Lee Ball
Huntington
Kids need shoes, warm clothing, too
Please urge your readers to begin plans to prepare our school children as they return to school this fall. Backpacks are fine. I suggest there are needed items of a more basic necessity: shoes and warm clothing. As a docent tour guide in our Museum of Art programs, I have noticed children exiting a school bus without sweater or scarves and wearing worn shoes or flip flops when the weather was both cold and wet. It seems to me there is an entire generation at risk and in need of many basic clothes. An issue that may be worsened during this stressful period of a dreaded virus sweeping the land. Children’s lives matter, too.
Richard Mobayed
Huntington