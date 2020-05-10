The sage Chuang Tzu advised us, “The men of ancient times who had attained the Way were happy if they were blocked in and happy if they could get through. ... Being blocked or getting through are no more than the orderly alternation of cold and heat, of wind and rain.” Now we are “blocked in,” but 2021 will almost certainly be considerably better because we will, by then, have a) “herd immunity”, a natural biological event and b) an effective vaccine, an event of human ingenuity. So in this spring season, our ceremonies of rebirth are, perforce, muted. Next spring: rebound time.

Patience. Patience and humility.

John D. Palmer

Huntington

