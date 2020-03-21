This has been on my mind for quite some time now. Why is it that people who receive disability benefits are penalized for getting married? I always thought that was the American dream to be happy and raise a family, but then you get penalized for it.
My dad just recently got married and was penalized. Now he and his wife barely have enough to live on. I don’t think this is right, that the American people get penalized for falling in love. So you’re penalized for having feelings. This one law that needs to be changed; it shouldn’t be like that.
I myself am in love and I can’t even get married because I know she would lose most of her check. This is country founded by biblical principles, and yet people are forced into sin. You can live together all you want, you can date and get engaged, but don’t get married. You’ll get penalized for that.
So is the American dream dead? Is that what it boils down to, that the government says, “Sorry you can’t get married”? With the price of rent and bills nowadays, people can’t afford these cuts. Food prices and rent in most places is $700 or better unless you find an income-based such as HUD or another venue. Then you’ve got to pay bills, but you get cut for getting married.
So how’s a couple supposed to survive? And then if you have kids, that’s even more expensive. So again I ask: Is the American dream dead?
Russell Harshbarger
Huntington